Indonesians cancel trips to Bali in droves over COVID-19 testing

A government decision requiring visitors to Indonesia’s resort island of Bali to prove they are novel coronavirus-free has prompted more than 133,000 flight cancellations.

The Chairman of the Indonesian Hotel and Restaurant Association, Mr Hariyadi Sukamdani, gave the figure on Thursday.

Governor of Bali had issued a directive that those wishing to enter Bali from other parts of Indonesia must produce negative results of COVID-19 test known as PCR, a gold standard in detecting the virus.