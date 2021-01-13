Indonesian President receives Chinese COVID-19 vaccine

“I have received the Sinovac vaccine injection. BPOM evaluation, the efficacy is 65.3 per cent, above the WHO standard of 50 per cent,” Widodo tweeted.

Indonesia’s Food and Drug Monitoring Agency (BPOM) chief Penny Lukito announced on Monday that the Sinovac vaccine was 65.3 per cent effective.

He made the announcement during late phase clinical trials conducted in Indonesia, reported Sputnik.

The Muslim-majority nation’s top religious body also approved the vaccine as halal, meaning permissible under Islam, a move that could help convince wary citizens.

“Indonesian Ulema Council (MUI) also declared the Sinovac vaccine halal,” tweeted Widodo.

Previous vaccination drives have met resistance in the world’s fourth-largest populous country.