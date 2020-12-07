Indonesian minister says COVID-19 vaccines from China in good condition

COVID-19 vaccines from China were in good condition upon arrival in Indonesia and refrigeration vehicles for delivery have been well prepared to keep the vaccines undamaged and safe.

Health Minister, Terawan Agus Putranto said on Monday.

“The physical checks must be carried out accurately, so that we are sure that the vaccine status is in good condition.

“ There is no damaged packaging or contents, and the temperature during the trip or delivery meets the procedures,’’ the minister told a press conference here.