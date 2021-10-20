Indonesia, China begin feasibility study on $560m coal-to-methanol plant

 Indonesia and China have signed a memorandum understanding (MoU) to conduct a feasibility study a 560 million U.S. dollar coal-to-methanol plant.

Indonesia’s Industry Minister, Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita, said in a statement on Wednesday.

MOU was signed on Oct.18, by Industry Minister and representatives from PT Powerindo Cipta Energy and China National Chemical Engineering Corporation, in Jakarta.

According to him, cooperation to a coal-to-methanol plant is important for industrial sector.

He said Industry Ministry really appreciates companies with a vision to initiate coal gasification projects and support this pioneering industrial investment plan.

He stated that plant is to be built in Meulaboh city situated in country’s westernmost province Aceh.

“With an investment value 560 million U.S. dollars, plant will process 1.1 million tons coal into 600,000 tons methanol per year.

“This project will absorb 600 to 700 workers, base on the project will enter construction stage in mid-2022.” (Xinhua/NAN)

