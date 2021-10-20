Indonesia, China begin feasibility study on $560m coal-to-methanol plant

 Indonesia and China have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) conduct a feasibility study of a $560-million-.S. dollars coal--methanol plant, according a recent statement released from Indonesia’ Industry Ministry.

Held Indonesia’ capital Jakarta, on Monday, the signing ceremony was attended by Industry Minister Agus Gumiwang Kartasasmita and representatives of PT Powerindo Cipta Energy (PT PCE) and the China National Chemical Engineering Corporation (CNCEC).

“The cooperation a coal--methanol plant very important for the industrial sector.

“The Industry Ministry really appreciates companies with a vision initiate coal gasification projects and support this pioneering industrial investment plan,” Kartasasmita said on Monday.

According the statement, the plant was expected be built Meulaboh city situated the country’ westernmost province of Aceh.

“With an investment value of $560 million .S. dollars, the plant will process 1.1 million tons of coal into 600,000 tonnes of methanol per year.

“This project will absorb 600 700 workers. Based on the plan, the project will enter the construction stage mid-2022,’’ the minister said. (Xinhua/NAN)

