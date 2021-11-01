Indiscriminate arrests: FACIJ wants criminal justice system strengthened

The Convener of Fight Against Corruption in the Judiciary (FACIJ), Mr Adebayo Akinlade, has urged the judiciary to further strengthen Nigeria’s criminal justice system to guard against police brutality and indiscriminate arrests.

Akinlade made the appeal in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos.

“Our judiciary should wake up to its responsibility as the last hope of the common man,’’ he said.

The FACIJ convener also called on the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) to strengthen its internal mechanisms to ensure that its members in government and law enforcement agencies would play their roles well in protecting the rights of the citizens.

“The NBA should spend its resources more on community intervention initiatives rather than on internal politics.

“It is an irony that what plays out with the ordinary people everyday is now touching the upper class and the highest level of our judiciary structure.

“Therefore, more efforts should be made to strengthen our criminal Justice system,” he said. (NAN)

