Indirect primary is cost effective, promotes fair contest – Ex REC

Dr Nentawe Yilwatda, the immediate past Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Benue, says indirect primary election is cost effective and better than the direct system.

Nentawe, who is one of the All Progressives Congress (APC), gubernatorial aspirants in Plateau, said this in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Monday in Jos.

The former REC, who maintained that indirect primaries would promote free and fair contest during elections, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, for rejecting the inclusion of that clause in the new Electoral Act.

`To me, the direct primaries clause that was inserted into the new Electoral Act, straight-jacketing everybody to go by it, was not done in good faith, and this because the cost of conducting direct primaries is very high.

“Since it is constitutional for parties to conduct primaries, they will bear the cost and subsequently transfer the cost to aspirants, hence increasing the cost of election in Nigeria.

“The huge cost will also hinder the chances of people contesting.

“So bringing the two options of indirect system and consensus for parties to choose the one that best suits them, is the way to go,’’ Nentawe said.

The gubernatorial aspirant said that he resigned from the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), to join the contest, adding that he had commenced consultations across the state toward actualising his dream of clinching his party’s ticket.

According to him, he has the requisite qualifications and vast experience to move the state to the next level, if voted as governor.

Nentawe, who pledged to consolidate on the achievements of the current administration in Plateau, promised to run an all inclusive government, noting that women and youths would be the fulcrum of his governance. (NAN)

