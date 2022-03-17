Indigenous technology can facilitate Nigeria’s economic transformation – FIIRO D-G

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Yemisi Asagbra, the Director-General, Federal Institute of Industrial Research (FIIRO), Oshodi, Lagos, says indigenous technology offers significant opportunities for Nigeria’s economic transformation.

Asagbra, who said this at the ongoing 2022 Science, Technology and Innovation (STI) expo on Thursday in Abuja added that it could to some extent create opportunities for global competitiveness.

She said that indigenous technologies could offers significant opportunities for transformation if those technologies were improved and standardised through the deployment of STI.

She noted that as a developing economy, Nigeria was better positioned in growing its economy and compete globally if the country looked inwards to develop science, technology and innovation (STI) in specific areas of comparative advantage.

According to her, with a focus on small and medium term enterprises, businesses could be developed around these technologies which will foster national innovativeness, create employment and generate wealth.

The FIIRO director-general said that FIIRO was home to Nigeria’s indigenous technology and the readiness to industralise the nation was its mission.

Asagbra said researchers of the institute were all about value addition with an increasing urge to contribute to national growth and excellence.

She enumerated various investment opportunities available in FIIRO via mechanised cassava processing technologies, cereals and legumes, fish and meat processing technology among others.

Asagbra said training programmes were also available in cassava flour production, instant pounded yam flour production, bread and confectionery baking among others. (NAN)

