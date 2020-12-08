Indigenous languages: NICO trains 80 people in Adamawa

The National Institute for Cultural Orientation (NICO) in Adamawa trained 80 people in different indigenous languages from January to November.

NICO Director in Adamawa, Mrs Jane Anigala, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Yola that the institute has the mandate of orienting Nigerians on cultural values.

She said that institute also has the mandate to sensitise people to shun harmful cultural practices and embrace those that would promote the image of Nigeria.