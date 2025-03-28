Indigene bill will erase indigenous identity, Youth Assembly tells NASS

The Yoruba Youth Assembly has urged the National Assembly to halt move to pass the Indigene Status Bill, saying it would erase indigenous identity in Nigeria.

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The President of the group, Mr Thomas Olarinde, made the appeal in a statement on Friday in Lagos.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a Bill for an Act to alter the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 (as amended) to guarantee indigene status to persons by reason of birth or continued residence for a period of not less than 10 years or by reason of marriage and for related matters, passed Second Reading in the House of Representatives on Wednesday.

The Indigene Status Bill seeks to alter the Constitution to guarantee indigene status to persons by reason of birth or continuous residence for a period not less than ten years or by reason of marriage.

Also, passed for second reading in the House on Wednesday was the Citizenship by Investment Bill, which provides for the acquisition of Nigerian citizenship by qualified foreign investors who meet specified investment thresholds.

Reacting, Olarinde said that the Assembly firmly opposed the proposed constitutional amendment, saying “it (the bill) presents a major threat to indigenous communities, particularly the Yoruba people”.

“This move is not just ill-advised but a direct attempt to weaken the ancestral claims of native populations.

“Nigeria’s complex ethnic structure and historical realities make it clear that land ownership and cultural identity cannot be reduced to mere residency.

“Forcing such a system on the country would create unnecessary conflict and foster deep divisions,” he said.

Describing the implications of the proposed law as alarming, Olarinde said that if passed, it could pave the way for political and demographic manipulation, leading to the gradual displacement of indigenous people from their own land.

According to him, native customs, traditions, and leadership systems will face gradual erosion, as those without historical ties to a region gain undue influence over its governance.

“Such a policy would not promote unity but instead fuel resentment and struggles over land, resources, and political power.

“No law should strip indigenous communities of their rightful heritage under the pretense of inclusivity,” he said.

He urged Yoruba sons and daughters, as well as traditional and political leaders, to reject this bill in its entirety.

“Any attempt to redefine `indigeneship’ in a way that threatens the survival of indigenous communities will be met with strong resistance,” Olarinde added. (NAN)