India’s virus cases top 6m amid concerns over festivals, polls

The number of COVID-19 cases in India topped 6 million on Monday amid concerns over the country’s upcoming religious festival and polls in a populous state.

“India’s total count of COVID-19 cases stands at 6,074,703,’’ the federal Health Ministry said on Monday, with a spike of 82,170 cases in the past 24 hours.

The death toll rose to 95,542, after 1,039 deaths were recorded.

“The pandemic is spreading faster in India than anywhere else in the world.

“But in a respite, the seven-day average of new cases declined for nine days till Sept. 26,’’ the Times of India reported, citing data from European Centre for Disease Prevention and Control.