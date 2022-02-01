Indians in Nigeria commit to promoting cultural integration — Association

The Indian Cultural Association(ICA) in Lagos has reiterated its commitment to promoting cultural integration to improve bilateral relations between Nigeria and India.

Chief Sanjay Jain, ICA’s President, made this known in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday.

NAN reports that ICA is the premier association of Indians residing in Nigeria, with the motto, “Brotherhood through Culture”.

Some of the association’s objectives include creating awareness on India’s rich cultural heritage, engaging in and supporting programmes to assist less privileged among host communities; and providing platforms for Indians in Nigeria to celebrate Indian festivals and its national days.

Jain said that in pursuance of ICA’s objectives in past years, the association had taken up Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) projects.

This, he said, included equipping local hospitals, providing water facilities to schools, supporting homeless babies, providing food items, equipment and medicines to orphanages and rehabilitation centres, among others.

He urged both countries to improve upon communication through frequent visits of relevant senior officials, adding that it would pave the way for better living conditions of citizens at all ends.

He stressed that more could be done by the two countries in cooperation towards trade.

“Nigeria is the biggest trade partner of India in Africa and with the way both giants are proceeding, it appears that it will increase day by day.

“Mutual cooperation is ongoing in several fields including Medical & Pharmaceuticals, Agriculture produce amd equipment, Information Technology, Oil and Gas and so on,” he said.

Jain emphasised the communal spirit of the Indian community and the will to adopt practices from the Nigerian community and vice-versa.

“We always undertake some cultural events and celebration of our National Days which in turn provide scope to our community people not only to celebrate but also for coming together with our Nigerian brothers and sisters.”

He said that the association’s management committee was highly poised to take up charities that would benefit a large number of people.

“This year, we will unfold our next charity programme, while also ensuring that we follow COVID-19 protocols.”

According to him, the association, in the usual manner, always attempts to bring the two cultures together to achieve cordial and harmonious relationship between communities.

“At the 73rd Republic Day Celebrations, we presented a dance which was performed by a Nigerian girl and a boy adorned in colourful Indian attire.

“This depicted the deep routed involvement of Indian Cultural Association to achieve better cultural ties between the two communities,” Jain said. (NAN)

