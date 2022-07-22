Indians in Africa congratulate President-elect, Droupadi Murmu

The Overseas Friends of Bharatiya Janata Party (OFBJP), West Africa chapter, on Friday congratulated Droupadi Murmu on being elected the 15th President of India.

Mr Sanjay Srivastava, President of OFBJP West Africa, in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) said that Murmu’s victory at the poll had brought about significant social change in India.He said this would translate to the achievement of remarkable feats during her tenure.According to him, Murmu’s emergence as President of India was the most glorious and historical moment in the country’s quest for social justice and societal transformation.He said this encapsulated the spirit of new India and Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision of Sabka Saath.“We the overseas friends of Bharatiya Janata party are so excited over Droupadi Murmu’s victory, being the country’s second female president after Pratibha Patil.“

We hereby congratulate her and the entire india nation, we look forward to a progressive nation,” he said.Srivastava urged the newly elected Indian President to ensure she consolidates on her predecessors’ achievements over the years.He advised Murmu to ensure a corruption-free and transparent governance to further build confidence in the electorate as well as move the nation forward.

NAN reports that Murmu, a woman from India’s tribal minority, was elected as the country’s president on Thursday with the backing of the ruling party.This makes her the first person from the marginalised community to occupy the top post.Murmu, 64, was nominated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s ruling Hindu nationalist Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) for the post.Born in Mayurbhanj District in the eastern state of Odisha, the president-elect began her career as a school teacher before joining politics.Murmu will be the country’s second woman president after Pratibha Patil, who held the position for five years from 2007, and succeeds Ram Nath Kovind, the second president from the Dalit community, the bottom of the Hindu caste system. (NAN)

