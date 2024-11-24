Indian Investor To Boost Nigeria Health Care Sector With $100 Million Investment

Nigeria-India investment relations got a boost, on Sunday, when Indian Origin Healthcare Group Padiyath Healthcare revealed that it has earmarked investment worth $100 million in the Nigeria’s healthcare sector.

This disclosure was made by Padiyath Healthcare chairman Dr. Hazeeb Rahman Padiyath, during an address by visiting Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, in Abuja.

According to Padiyath, the investments when completed will enable Nigerians access world class hospital at affordable cost.

He disclosed that already the company is set to commission a world-class hospital, in Abuja as part of the long term investment drive of the India company, in the country.

According to him the first one is the “Padiyath Mayfields Hospitals”, a 300-bed tertiary care hospital which is being constructed in Suncity estates, Galadimawa, Abuja,” adding that “When commissioned it will be Nigeria’s largest private sector hospital”.

He told the visiting India PM that the “hospital brings in advanced diagnostic equipments like 3T MRI. 256 Slice CT Scan Machine which will be the first of its kind in western Africa along with Cardiac cathlab, 24 Super speciality centers of excellence, 25 bedded Intensive care unit, Operation theatre in emergency department itself in addition to the Operation Theater complex in the 3rd floor which can be lifesaving in times of emergency”.

He said the project will be ready for unveiling by February 2025.

The India investor disclosed that the second Hospital Padiyath Cancare Hospitals which will also be domiciled in Abuja will be a 200-bed hospital world class cancer institute.

“This center will be a full-fledged cancer hospital with equipments like Pet Scan, Linear accelerator & Gamma knife,” Dr. Padiyath said.

The Group Padiyath healthcare is true Indian multinational healthcare provider with operations in India, middle east & Africa, the company boss said.

The Africa expansions are spearheaded by Dr. Padiyath. It is part of his vision to provide quality affordable healthcare across the Africa maintaining the principles of Padiyath Healthcare which says “Technology -Technique -Touch”.