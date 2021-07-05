India shuts Lajpat Nagar market for breaching COVID-19 protocol

Authorities in the Indian capital city on Monday shut down a popular market in Lajpat Nagar owing to violation of COVID-19 norms, officials said.

The market would remain closed until further notice, while the traders associations were served a notice to explain the gross violations.

“On inspection by the enforcement team of revenue officials, the COVID-19 protocol was found to be brazenly violated and there was a huge rush in the market,’’ an official said.

The officials had directed the association to ensure that all unlock standard operating procedures (SOPs) in the market were enforced within a day and shopkeepers strictly follow COVID-19 appropriate behavior.

Earlier, the Delhi Disaster Management Authority (DDMA) ordered the closure of market in east New Delhi’s Laxmi Nagar market for a week over similar violations.

Since June 20, at least three more prominent markets in the city, Sadar Bazar, Sarojini Nagar and Kamla Nagar, were issued notices by the police or the district authorities warning them of similar action, reports said.

Officials said the general public and the shopkeepers do not follow COVID-19 protocols.

While the markets in Laxmi Nagar, Kishan Kunj and Guru Ramdas Nagar were reopened after being shut for three days, the Punjabi Basti and Janata markets in the Nangloi area will remain closed until Tuesday.

The actions were being taken to ensure that a third wave of the pandemic does not hit the capital.

On Monday morning officials said during the past 24 hours New Delhi recorded 94 new COVID-19 cases and seven related deaths.(Xinhua/NAN)

