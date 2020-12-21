India says first COVID-19 vaccine may be available in January

The Indian Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, on Monday,
said the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the country in January next year.
“I personally feel maybe in January in any stage or any week, there can be a time when we can be
in a position to give first COVID-19 vaccine shot to the people of India,” Vardhan said.
The minister said the government’s priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.
“We do not want any compromise on that vaccine. Our regulators are analyzing them with seriousness.”
At present, there are six COVID-19 vaccine candidates in different clinical trial stages in India.
The government has initiated a preparation for the largest immunisation drive in the country.
The number of COVID-19 cases in the country on Monday morning has reached 10,055,560 and
the death toll has risen to 145,810, the federal health ministry said. (dpa/NAN)
Leave a Reply