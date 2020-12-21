India says first COVID-19 vaccine may be available in January

The Indian Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, on Monday,

said the COVID-19 vaccine may be available in the country in January next year.

“I personally feel maybe in January in any stage or any week, there can be a time when we can be

in a position to give first COVID-19 vaccine shot to the people of India,” Vardhan said.

The minister said the government’s priority has been the safety and efficacy of the vaccine.

“We do not want any compromise on that vaccine. Our regulators are analyzing them with seriousness.”