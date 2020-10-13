India says COVID-19 vaccine expected from multiple sources early 2021

India’s federal health minister Harsh Vardhan on Tuesday said the vaccine against COVID-19 was expected to be available from multiple sources in the country by early 2021.

Vardhan was quoted as having said this during a meeting of the Group of Ministers in New Delhi.

“We’re expecting that early next year; we should have vaccine in the country from maybe more than one source.

“Our expert groups are already formulating and devising strategies to plan on how to roll out the distribution of the vaccines in the country, who do we give the vaccine first and then, of course, we are strengthening the cold chain facilities,” Vardhan said.

The ministry said in August that about 30 COVID-19 candidate vaccines were under various stages of development in the country and of them, three were in the advanced stage.

Vardhan has also said previously that the COVID-19 vaccine was likely to be available in India by the first quarter of 2021.