India remains committed to partnering with Nigeria in fight against terrorism – Envoy

November 29, 2021 Chimezie Godfrey Anti-corruption,Governance,Election Project, News, Project 0



India remains committed to working more closely with Nigeria in global fight against terrorism, according to Mr Abhay Thakur, High Commissioner of India to Nigeria.

Thakur said this in a virtual address night in Abuja at a ceremony in honour of families and commemoration of survivors of 26/11 Mumbai terrorist attack.

event was organised by Afro Asian Initiative for Community Development (AAIFCD).

He said that even after 13 years following Mumbai terror attacks, India was still waiting for perpatrators of terrorist attacks to be brought to justice in Pakistan.

He added that that should be done as soon as possible to take Mumbai attack chapter to a legal closure.

“We reject all such mindless violence, be it in South Asia or anywhere in world.

“Let us not forget that terrorism in one part of world affects another.

“Close counter-terrorism measures within countries are actually necessary to ensure that terrorists and their likes are neutralised completely.

“Today, we pay homage to those who lost their lives in Mumbai attacks and also honour those who fought back, survived, and helped Mumbai come back to its feet quickly,

“In this context, I am glad to reiterate that India and Nigeria have always stood by each other in areas of counter-terrorism.

“We are, therefore, working closely, be it in form of counter-insurgency or counter-terrorist groups, for armed forces of Nigeria or in arranging for developing ID detector, as kind of reach,” Thakur said.

He said that both India and Nigeria held first counter-terrorism dialogue at level of National Security Advisers in March, adding that both countries were determined to stem global terrorism.

high commissioner recalled that during Mumbai terrorist attacks which took place on April 26, 2008, 166 innocent civilians were killed, including 25 foreigners from 15 countries.

The countries are U.S., Germany, Israel, Australia, Canada, France, UK, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, Italy, Netherlands, Singapore, Thailand, and Mauritius.

Also speaking, the President of AAIFCD, Kiran Gosovi said the Mumbai attack demonstrated that terrorism “is enemy to all mankind.

“Going by the horror everyone witnessed in the video, you can imagine what kind of brutality the Indian people and other foreign nationals must have gone through during the period.

“To prove more points on that one, let me just bring out some of the things in front of you.

“The Mumbai attack of 2008 demonstrated that even after the 9/11 terrorist attack … terrorists are enemies of all mankind.”

He stressed the need for stiff punishment for terrorism offences to serve as deterrence to all related crimes.

He said although the U.S. President, Joe Biden had condemned terrorism, not much had been done globally along that line in order to promote world peace. (NAN)

Tags: , , ,