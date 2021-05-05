India records 3,780 COVID-19 deaths in 1 day

 India Wednesday recorded its highest single-day death toll caused by the since the pandemic began, as hospitals in the country continue to struggle with the massive patient load.

The confirmed has reached 382,000 in India.

that the actual number of victims is significantly higher than the official figures.

In parts of the country, it is reportedly difficult to get tested for the at all.

Especially in rural areas, die at home, and not all of these cases shows up in the statistics.

In view of the fierce second wave in India, Australia recently banned all entry from India including its own citizens.

An Australian stranded in Bengaluru, India’s Silicon Valley, is planning legal action against the entry ban.

The ban is initially scheduled to remain in place until the middle of this May.

Violators of the rules face up to five years in prison and also been threatened with heavy fines. (dpa/NAN)

