India mulls 7-year jail term for road accident deaths by drunk drivers

In a bid to curb the rising number of road accidents in India, the government is planning to increase the jail term for deaths caused by drunk drivers, sources said Sunday.

Sources said currently, drunk drivers face a maximum of two years in jail for causing deaths in accidents but the government now wants to increase it to seven years.

This is after a parliamentary committee recently recommending a 10-year jail term for drunk drivers causing deaths in accidents, to put brakes on the number of road deaths.

“The panel wants drunk drivers to be booked for culpable homicide that entails a 10-year jail term instead of current death by negligence.

“The government wants an in-between,” sources said.

Authorities said every year 500,000 road accidents are reported in India, in which 150,000 people die.

The government has vowed to reduce the mishaps and fatalities by 50 per cent in five years.(Xinhua/NAN)