India issues guidelines for festivals as COVID-19 daily cases hit 72,049

India logged 72,049 new COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, taking its tally past 6.75 million cases, as the government issued guidelines for the country’s upcoming religious festival season.

At least 986 deaths linked to the virus were reported in the past 24 hours, bringing the total number of fatalities to 104,555, the Health Ministry said in its daily update.

The Health Ministry also detailed preventive measures to contain the virus during the Hindu festival season beginning in mid-October, prohibiting any events inside designated containment zones.

The ministry issued guidelines on large gatherings, including site plans that ensure adequate space for events, markings to maintain physical-distancing as well as bans on touching idols and holy books.

Based on the ministry’s guidelines, local agencies have to enforce thermal screenings at venues and ensure people wear face masks.