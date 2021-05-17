The Indian Government, on Monday, launched the first batch of its indigenous anti-COVID-19 drug, 2-deoxy-D-glucose (2-DG).

The drug was developed by the Institute of Nuclear Medicine and Allied Sciences (INMAS).

INMAS, a lab of India’s Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in collaboration with Dr Reddy’s Laboratories (DRL), in the southern city Hyderabad, is used to treat COVID-19 patients.

The first batch of the drug was handed over by the Federal Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh, to the Federal Health Minister, Harsh Vardhan, in the capital New Delhi.

The 2-DG drug was recently given approval for emergency use by the Drugs Controller General of India.

India has been hit by a devastating second wave of COVID-19 infections.

The health ministry earlier said 281,386 new cases and 4,106 related deaths were registered in the past 24 hours across the country. (Xinhua/NAN)

