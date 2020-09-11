Independent Hungarian radio broadcaster shut down by media authority

Hungary’s media regulator will not extend the operating permit of Klubradio, an independent outlet whose license is due to run out next February, authorities said on Friday in Budapest.

The regulator said in a statement that it plans to close down the outlet due to “ongoing legal violations.”

Klubradio, a news and talk radio station, is one of the last independent outlets with any influence in Hungary.

The authorities plan to put the rights for Klubradio’s broadcasting frequency out to tender.

Its frequency is limited to the Budapest region.