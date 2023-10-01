Independence: Tinubu offers framework for labour, FG dispute resolution – Aremu

By Fatima Mohammed-Lawal

Mr Issa Aremu, the Director General, Micheal Imoudu National Institute for Labour Studies (MINILS), says the 63rd Independence Anniversary speech by President Bola Tinubu on continous dialogue with organized labour has provided a timely framework for amicable resolution of petroleum subsidy removal crisis.

Aremu, who stated this on Sunday in Ilorin during an interactive session with newsmen, commended the president for introducing “a provisional wage increment” for federal low paid workers.

He observed that the Tinubu also acknowledged the role of labour in national development among other measures in his speech.

“President Bola Tinubu has demonstrated some empathy to the plight of the vulnerable workforce in wake of rising cost of living,” he said.

Aremu however said there is much to be done with respect to the plight of other workers negatively impacted by inflation and rising costs.

According to him, the speech nonetheless offers the basis for resumed dialogue between labour and the ministers of labour.

He said the October 3rd strike with its expected attendant disruption is still preventable and avoidable, if the two parties settle for compromises.

The director general also hailed the President’s speech for recognising the historic efforts and sacrifices of the founding fathers and mothers of Nigeria.

He added that it was time for Nigeria to have the HEROES Day to celebrate its deserving statesmen and women. (NAN)

