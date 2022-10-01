Independence: Soludo urges collective action to make Nigeria best black nation

By Lucy Osuizigbo-Okechukwu

Gov. Chukwuma Soludo of Anambra on Saturday, urged Nigerians

to cooperate with government at all levels to ensure the prosperity

and greatness of the nation.



Soludo made the at the Independence Day Parade to mark the 62nd anniversary of Nigeria as a sovereign state, held at the Alex Ekwuene Square in Awka.



He said there was the need for a collective action for Nigeria to achieve the greatness that it had been destined for.



“This is not the time to lose hope; the people must reaffirm their faith in the nation and believe that the best is around the corner.



“Nigeria at 62, my message to Nigerians is a call for collective action. Preserving the unity of Nigeria is not the job of government alone, every person has something to contribute.



“We all have a role to play to make Nigeria livable, prosperous, biggest and best black nation on earth. And if we play our roles, Nigeria will rise up to lead the rest of Africa.



“We must realise that we, the people of this nation are the government and we are the shaper of our destiny, ” he said.



Soludo urged residents to support government’s effort to provide basic infrastructure by paying their taxes.



“We urge you to pay your taxes and we promise to ensure transparency, accountability and prudence with the state resources. You will get value for your money,” he said.



The governor said that the state government was working to address key issues relating to security, law and order, economic transformation, social agenda, governance and environment.



The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Nigerian Police, National Youth Service Corps,, Red Cross Society, Secondary and Primary school pupils were part of the National Day parade. (NAN)

