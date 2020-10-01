Independence: Sen. Adeola urges Nigerians to redress wrongs at 60

Share the news













Sen. Solomon Adeola (APC-Lagos West), has charged all Nigerians in positions of authority to use the occasion of 60th year independence anniversary of Nigeria to right historical, present wrongs and injustices within the system.

Adeola made the call in his congratulatory message to the nation, as it marks its 60th year of Independence.

Adeola in the message issued by his Media Adviser, Chief Kayode Odunaro, in Abuja on Wednesday said that at the age of 60 the nation cannot be tagged a toddler or adolescent.

He said as a mature nation, given its history and present circumstances, all efforts should be geared toward ameliorating the issues that divide the nation.

This, he said, was geared at creating a united nation with all citizens enjoying equal rights and opportunities for self and community development.

“While congratulating the nation, Nigeria, at 60 years of nationhood as one entity in spite of a regrettable bloody civil war, ongoing security and infrastructure challenges.

“I want to urge that all hope is not lost to make Nigeria a better place for all its citizens giving our enormous resource endowment and potential yet untapped.

“The way to do this is to ensure a sense of belonging in the Nigeria nation irrespective of religion, tribe, region and other such delineation-creating in-balances,” he stated.

Adeola called for prayers to overcome the security challenges facing the nation and permanent solution to the ravaging COVID-19 pandemic in the world .

He expressed hope that in the coming years, Nigeria and Nigerians could reap the benefits of its God-given endowment. (NAN)

Related