Independence: Okei-Odumakin tasks political leaders on patriotism, people’s welfare

The Centre for Change Initiative, a civil society organisation, on Tuesday called on political leaders to imbibe patriotism and abandon all selfish tendencies in the desire for the good and development of the country.

The president of the group, Dr Joe Okei-Odumakin, made the call while speaking with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Awka on the way forward as the country celebrates her 59th independence anniversary.

Okei-Odumakin said that patriotic leadership could take the country closer to the ‘Eldorado’ of the comity of developed nations.

“Nigeria at 59 is a long walk but the reality gazing boldly at us in the eye points that we are still far from the Eldorado of the comity of developed nations.

“We got our independence on a very solid foundation of development vision, plan and strategy.

“But that foundation was struck into an abyss by the adoption of a unitary system of government with the concentration of power at the Federal seats without devolving of power to the federating units.

“Experience they say is the best teacher! It is evident that we can’t sustain the subsisting Presidential system of government.

“We must endeavour to revert to the regional system of governance that we launched our independence upon.

“No genuine patriot will be satisfied with the present state of our country in comparison with the pedestal of our founding fathers as a sovereign nation under God, ” she said.

On the way forward, Okei-Odumakin urges the government to intensify the provision basic amenities for the people and create the enabling environment for businesses to thrive in the country.

” We must equally implement our Federal Character principle to the letter.

“Also, a broad sense of nationalism is key to our collective unity, peace, cohesion and progress as well as actualising the dreams, hopes and aspirations of Nigeria as a great country, ” she said.(NAN)