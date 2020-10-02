Independence: KEDCO urges Nigerians to support power sector reform

The Kano Electricity Distribution Company (KEDCO), has urged Nigerians to support President Muhammadu Buhari administration’s power reform programme to end energy crisis in the country.

Mr Ibrahim Shawai, the Head, Corporate Communications of the company, made the call in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN), on Friday in Kano.

Shawai, who was speaking on Nigeria’s 60th Anniversary, said such support was imperative to actualise the objectives of the power reform and achieve sustainable development in the sector.

He described the power reform programme initiated by the Buhari administration as “commendable”, noting that it would go a long to reinvigorate the sector.

“The Buhari administration accorded priority to the power sector.

“The administration recorded significant successes and changed the norm of poor performances to a new era of massive investment and engagement of expertise to unlock the potential in the power sector.

“Presently; we have functional and quick-response approach to tackling the challenges bedevilling the power sector.

“A lot has been done in terms of contract awards and implementations of policies that will materialise in the near future,” he said.

Shawai reiterated the commitment of the company to enhance effective service delivery to customers in its franchise areas of Kano, Katsina and Jigawa states.

Also, Muhammad Kamar, Assistant General Manager, Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) in charge of Kano said the company had executed infrastructure development projects to boost power supply and distribution in Kano and neighbouring states.

Kamar revealed that two power substitution projects were successfully executed in Kano, thus bringing the total number of the substations to six in the state.

He said that the projects were designed to address epileptic power supply to meet the needs of the growing population.

“The population of Kano is expanding and we need more substations, presently we have six functional substations.

“The Federal Government plans additional 10 substations to meet the demand as part of the rehabilitation, transformation and expansion programme.

“Two substation projects were executed in the last five years; the first one was installed in 2016 in Daura, Katsina State, while the second was installed in 2017 at Wudil in Kano,” he said.

Kamar said that the Federal Government was working on Kaduna-Kano Transmission Line to augment the existing Kaduna-Kano-Katsina-Jigawa and parts of Bauchi and Yobe States as well as Niger Republic.

According to him, two power substation projects are executed at Kumbotso and Nasarawa local government areas of Kano State.

Kamar reiterated the readiness of the company to ensure completion of the projects within the stipulated time.

NAN reports that the projects include the 240 MVA and 330 KVA substations at Walalambe and Rimin-Zakara communities of Nasarawa and Ungogo.

“The 240 MVA Walalambe power project initiated in the past 15 years was designed to enhance energy supply to Dakata Industrial Area and its environs in Kano metropolis.

“And the 330 KVA Rimin-Zakara substation project will address epileptic power supply and enhance distribution in Kano metropolis.’’

On his part, Mr David Benjamin, a solar energy specialist stressed the need for the Generation Company of Nigeria (GENCO) and Distribution Companies (DISCO) to work in synergy to improve power supply in the country.

While commending Buhari for the improvement in power supply, Benjamin called for the upgrade and replacement of the obsolete equipment for effective service delivery.

According to him, government and distribution companies need to upgrade electrical equipment and replace obsolete ones.

“Companies should provide better infrastructure, ensure there is prepaid meter for every household and avoid high tariff billing.

“There must be trust and confidence between GENCO and DISCO to achieve sustainable development in the sector.

“Government should create bigger dams, and encourage development of alternative sources of energy such as solar, gas and thermal.

“The Federal Government shall expedite the completion of Mambila power project in Taraba and government should also set up monitoring team to promote compliance to the use of standard equipment.’’

Alhaji Abba Muhammed, the Head of Administration at the Kano Hydro and Energy Company said described the development as a good idea.

Abba advocated for new technologies to boost energy supply in the country. (NAN)