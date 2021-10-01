Independence: Expert urges journalists to rebrand Nigeria

A security expert, Mr Matthew Ibadin, on Friday urged journalists to rebrand Nigeria through positive reportage.

Ibadin, CEO/Chairman, Badinson Security Service, told News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lagos that journalists should celebrate Nigeria instead of destroying its image.

same put into reporting ills of society should also be deployed in projecting good image of the country.

“This is time for every journalist to celebrate Nigeria. We should practice kind of journalism targeted at rebranding country and not chasing investors.

“Everytime pick up a newspaper, there is always a crime report. Do think crimes are not committed in other countries? difference is that crimes there are hardly reported.

“They don’t focus on the ills of their love for their countries.

“We blaming our leaders over everything, but many don’t even pay tax which is a statutory obligation. Now is the time for us to forgive ourselves and do better. Let us celebrate Nigeria at 61.

“Nigeria is a great country. A lovely place to live in. It is a country inhabited by wonderful people. We should rather ask the to give us the basic amenities,” he said.

Ibadin further urged journalists to make leaders accountable by taking them up on developmental goals.

“Journalists should be asking leaders why we don’t have electricity; they should seek to know when Nigeria can have electric-train.

“It is Nigeria’s Independence Day, so we should use this opportunity to rebrand Nigeria. Nigeria is a good country. The entire continent is looking up to Nigeria for leadership.

“Let us celebrate our leaders too. Let us pray for them. It has not been easy for them. Our leaders are not from the moon. They are from amongst us.

“We must always advise our leaders and offer suggestions that may guide them.

“Let us forgive ourselves. We have a lot to gain if we work together. That is the truth. Let us have a better country,” he said. (NAN)

