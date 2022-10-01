Independence: Every Nigerian must play role for better future –IPAC

By Adeyemi Adeleye

The Inter-Party Advisory Council (IPAC) on Saturday said that both Nigerian leaders and citizens have roles to play to realise a better and brighter future for the country.

The Lagos State Chairman of IPAC, Mr Olusegun Mobolaji made the remark while reacting to President Muhammadu Buhari’s 62nd Independence Anniversary Broadcast on Saturday, Oct. 1.

Mobolaji, who noted that Buhari had done his best, said however, that the best was not enough as the nation needed more from the President.

“Well, he (Buhari) has done his best. This is the best that the President can do, and on a day like this, we say ‘well done’, but obviously, the best is not good enough in the reality.

“We pray for a greater and better Nigeria but this cannot come if everybody do not play his or her role- the leaders and the electorate, the great and the small, the young and old, corporate organisations and all workers.

“Everybody has to play his or her roles to make Nigeria a better place to live and stay,” Mobolaji said.

Congratulating Nigerians on the anniversary, the IPAC boss urged citizens to use the opportunity of the next transition in 2023 general elections to choose leaders that would fulfill their dreams and aspirations.

“We should put our heads and eyes down to elect the right person-the right man or women for the job.

“Leaders that can deliver the kind of country we all desire. Nigeria is a great nation and ought to be a great nation,” he added.

On campaigns ahead of the forthcoming elections, Mobolaji said that all politicians should ensure decorum and respect one another.

“I use this opportunity to call on all candidates and their supporters, as they go about campaign for the 2023 general elections, they should do it with all modesty and be moderate .

“Please, do not try to intimidate or harass anyone. The cloud is big enough for all birds to fly without touching one another.

“The environment is big enough for all candidates to campaign without violence or having to cause unnecessary troubles resulting in any kind of losses of lives and property.

“Let us respect democracy and the independence day; and let us do it right,” he said.

He said that Nigerians should continue to learn from gains and pains since independence.

Mobolaji added: “The whole thing is in our hands- the leaders, politicians and the electorate.

“Let us do the right thing and avoid mortgaging our destiny and democracy and politics,” he added.

President Buhari assured citizens that their resilience and patience would not

end in vain as his administration continued to reposition and strengthen the security agencies to tackle the nation’s security challenges.

The President also highlighted some of the achievements of his administration while addressing Nigerians in a broadcast to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence Anniversary .(NAN)

