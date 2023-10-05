Independence Day: There is hope for Nigeria — MD School

The Management, staff and pupils of MD Nursery and Primary School, Lagos have expressed the conviction that there is hope for Nigeria to overcome its numerous challenges.

They demonstrated this with a campaign on patriotism, which was held to mark Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary.

The campaign, held close to the two locations of the school in New Oko Oba and Agidingbi, both in Lagos State, simultaneously on October 3, 2023, featured the pupils talking to Nigerians about patriotism and sharing the country’s flag with them.

The primary school pupils in their scores, accompanied by their teachers, including the Proprietress, Omolara Adedugbe; Director, Oluwaseun Amusa; and some parents, went to Oja Oba area of Abule Egba and the newly-remodelled Retail Market in Ogba for the rally to commemorate the independence anniversary.

Each of them bore Nigeria’s flag and placards with various inscriptions, including: Nigeria’s future is our collective responsibility; Greatness awaits us, do your own part; One nation, one dream, one destiny; Believe, act, achieve our nation’s promise; Together we build, together will rise; Hope unity, progress our path to greatness; and Nigeria’s potential shines through unity.

Amusa said Nigeria still has potential for greatness, if citizens could do their bits in their little corners, irrespective of age or gender.

She said aside the leaders, the followers too have a huge task in ensuring that they achieve the Nigeria of their dreams.

She argued that Nigerians have all it takes to make the country attain its much desired height.

Amusa said: “Today, we are observing our national/patriotism day, that is celebrating the 63rd anniversary of not only the country’s independence, but also more importantly a day we want to create awareness by urging citizens to be patriotic about Nigeria again.

“We are a school and we chose to come out with our children here in the open space to propagate this message themselves.

“ And our message is very simple: It is about Nigeria and the need for the people to believe that it will be great again.

“We decided to come around this market because we wanted a place where we will have the opportunity to reach as many people as possible.”

Amusa said though the leaders have a lot of work to do, every Nigerian must contribute their own quota towards nation building because that is the only way to make the country great again, adding: “We must believe.”

The Director said pupils of the school have been receiving talks on the need to be patriotic and good citizens of the country, irrespective of its challenges.

She noted that this had awakened the moral consciousness in them that Nigeria is a great country and is on the course to surmounting its challenges soon.

She said apart from carrying out the outreach, the school had been involved in other corporate social responsibilities that included medical outreach to impact its community.

She said the school had adopted a couple of public schools, adding that it is all about giving back to the society and touching lives.

Amusa said: “We do not believe in doing things in silos or do things in our own bubbles.

“So, from time to time, our children go out to these schools, sit in class with them and share some special moments with their fellow pupils, especially on occasions such as Valentines Day.”

Oluwatoyin Ogun, a parent and Chairman of the school’s Traffic Squad, said over the years, the school had been known for its commitment to creating the much needed change around its environment.

Ogun said the school always comes up with something new every year, all in a bid to impact lives.

She said: “I was excited when I saw an information on our platform that we will be having an Independence Day rally with the children.

“What we have come out here to do today is very commendable and inspiring.

“It is a way of assuring our people that irrespective of what Nigeria may be passing through currently, there is still brighter hope.

“I am equally excited that this message is being propagated by the kids themselves and I am convinced that this will elicit a kind of food for thought for the older persons.”

Share this:

Tweet

Print

Email

Telegram

WhatsApp

