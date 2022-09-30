Independence Day: IGP orders adequate deployment of personnel nationwide

By Monday Ijeh

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered the deployment of adequate personnel nationwide, ahead of the Oct. 1 Independence Day celebration.



The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), CSP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said this in a statement on Friday in Abuja.



Baba said the order was to provide protection for citizens, critical national infrastructure and ensure the success of all activities lined up for the independence celebration.



The police boss said the deployment was also to prevent any untoward situation throughout the period and beyond.



Baba had directed Strategic Police Managers, comprising Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to ensure high visibility and confidence boosting patrols.





He urged the senior officers to ensure that the patrol covers the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public places to prevent infiltration by hostile elements and ensure a peaceful celebration.



The I-G pledged the unalloyed loyalty and dedication of the Nigeria Police to safeguard the sovereignty of the country and combat crimes and criminality to ensure the safety of the citizenry.



Baba enjoined Nigerians to cooperate with the police and other security agencies, for improved security management at various public gatherings during the celebration. (NAN)

Share this:

Tweet

Telegram

Print



WhatsApp

