Independence: Buni decorates gallant troops

By Nabilu Bararabe

Gov. Mai Mala Buni of Yobe on Saturday presented medals to some personnel of Sector 2, Joint Task Force North-East Operation Hadin Kai, for their gallantry in the fight against insurgency.

The decoration was performed in Damaturu as part of activities to mark Nigeria’s 62nd Independence anniversary.

Buni noted that the Nigerian Army had performed impressively to keep Nigeria safe.

“It is, therefore, a matter of pride to note that in spite of new challenges associated with the execution of war against insurgency, the army has continued to demonstrate commitment and resilience towards ending the threat,” he added.

The governor, who was represented by his Special adviser on Security Matters, Brig.-Gen. Dahiru Abdulsalam (rtd), said the troops had brought peace and revived socio-economic activities in the state and North-East zone.

He assured that the state would continue to support them to ensure effective execution of their mandate.

The governor condoled with the military over the loss of some personnel in the line of duty and prayed for quick recovery of those injured while defending the country.

Buni called on the troops to redouble their efforts and clear the remnants of terrorists in the zone and beyond.

In his remarks, the Sector Commander, Maj.-Gen. Koko Isoni, said the medal parade was aimed at appreciating, honouring and documenting the services and efforts of all deserving personnel.

“The medal presentation is also one of the ways the Nigerian Army shows love and support to its personnel who sacrifice their lives and freedom for their fatherland.

“It also serves as a morale booster to the officers and soldiers of Sector 2 Operation Hadin Kai in accomplishing assigned missions to their fatherland and contributing to the attainment of the Chief of Army Staff’s vision.

“Which is to have a professional Nigerian Army, ready to accomplish assigned missions within a joint environment in the defence of Nigeria,” he said.

Isoni said the army would sustain its focus, discipline and loyalty to constituted authorities while defeating all adversaries.(NAN)

