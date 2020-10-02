Independence: Buhari’s call for unity, panacea for national development – Lecturer

Share the news













A college lecturer in Kano, Mr Abubakar Muhammad, has urged Nigerians to display high sense of patriotism and unity to herald the President Muhammad Buhari administration’s drive to build a united and strong country. He made the call, while reacting to the presidential broadcast to commemorate Nigeria’s 60th Independence on Friday in Kano. Muhammad, a lecturer with Sa’adatu Rimi College of Education, Kano, said that the call by the president for peace and unity would provide durable solution to the myriads of problems bedevilling the country. “Unity and togetherness are imperative for the growth and advancement of any country to attain sustainable social and economic development. “We must see ourselves as one people and work together to uplift the country to greater heights. No meaningful development can be achieved without peace and unity.

“President Buhari is on the right track and Nigerians must unite and support the government to address security, social and economic challenges facing the country.” Ismail Sagir, a civil society activist, also stressed the need for Nigerians to support government policies and programmes for sustainable development. Sagir urged government at all levels to adopt proactive measures toward promoting transparency and accountability in governance to further entrench democratic culture in the country. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Buhari, in his the independence broadcast on Oct. 1, urged Nigerians to unite and work together to move the country forward. “We need to begin a sincere process of national healing and this anniversary presents a genuine opportunity to eliminate old and outworn perceptions that are always put to test in the lie they always are.

“The stereotype of thinking of ourselves as coming from one part of the country before seeing ourselves as Nigerians is a key starting point to project us on the road to our deserved nation’s evolution and integration. “To start this healing process, we are already blessed with the most important asset any nation requires for such – our people – and this has manifested globally in the exploits of Nigerians in many fields. “It has been demonstrated time and time again that Nigerians in the diaspora frequently excel in science, technology, medicine, sports, arts and many other fields. “I am convinced that if we pursue our aspirations together, we would be able to achieve whatever we desire. That informed our adopting the theme -TOGETHER to mark this epochal event. “Together, we can change our condition for the better and more importantly, together we can do much more for ourselves and for our country,” Buhari said. (NAN)

