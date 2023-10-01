Independence: Bridge trust gap in Nigeria – Candide-Johnson tasks Tinubu

By Oluwatope Lawanson

A Senior Advocate of Nigeria (SAN), Mr Adeyemi Candide-Johnson, has called on President Bola Tinubu to bridge the trust gap between the masses and the Federal Government.

Candide-Johnson made the call in a statement he issued to commemorate the nation’s Independence Day.

The statement, issued on Sunday in Lagos, is entitled: “Nigeria At 63: A Real Nation”.

According to him, Tinubu’s primary task is to bridge the trust deficit between the people and the executive, as well as the one between the people and the legislature.

The SAN also said that the Bola Tinubu administration should bridge trust gap between the ordinary Nigerian and judicial institutions.

He said that Nigerians could no longer survive a corrupt government.

Candide-Johnson called on Nigeria’s leaders to live up to the expectations of the citizens, especially the youth.

“This land is not just our home, it is our heritage. We must live up to the hope of our young people, the hope and future of our nation, who have often been ignored, denied of opportunities and derided for their efforts, but they didn’t given up on the dream of a better Nigeria.

“Now that we have a new president, that hope must be renewed,” he said.

He described Tinubu as a ‘child of the nation’.

According to Candide-Johnson the president also suffered disappointments and deprivation but never lost faith in Nigeria.

He urged the citizens to remain patriotic and hope for a better Nigeria.

“Nigerians should rejoice in the celebration of another anniversary because we have defied dire predictions for 63 years.

“We have built a nation that is greater together than any of its parts despite war, and strife, difficulties and many disappointment,” he said. (NAN)

