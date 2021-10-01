Independence: Bello urges collective efforts in resolving nation’s challenges

Gov. Yahaya Bello of Kogi has stressed the need for collective efforts of leaders and citizens,  in resolving challenges facing the nation.

Bello made the call on Friday in his Independence Day  address   people of Kogi, entitled:  “Nigeria at the Crossroads”, as the nation celebrated its 61st independence anniversary.

He said  that  resolving the challenges facing the nation remained  in the hands of all in government, from top bottom and across all political lines, and every citizen, that would simultaneously move the country forward.

He harped on urgent solutions poverty, restiveness, equality, inclusiveness, justice, insecurity amongst others.

Bello  said that proffering solutions the problems confronting the country was the only way ensure that by 2022, Nigeria would have  reversed its challenges.

“Nigeria faces  the challenge of finding equitable models of security, unity, peace and shared prosperity,  strengthen the very basis of coexistence.

“These challenges  will require intentional action by leaders and the led alike, particularly as we march toward a change of baton in our national leadership in 2023.”

Bello said  the present and the next Nigerian leadership must now accept the task of midwifing a solution,  generally acceptable without undermining the basic premises of the nation’s  constitutionality.

He listed  ‘Four Principal Pillars of Inclusiveness’ within the Nigerian context, include,  constitutional guarantee  of equality  for  citizens,   irrespective of their personal beliefs.

Others,  he said were,  feelings and inclinations, equity, unity and the fear of God,  which he said be the principal bedrocks of a diverse but egalitarian society.

“My concept of a united Nigeria is not one where everyone is held down by force or fear, but a nation which guarantees all citizens security, unity and peace. It must be equitable and allow everyone thrive on his own merits.

“Tribe, religion and class must not be used discriminate against or marginalise anyone and civics must encourage cooperation and integration as a cardinal tenet of citizenship.

“We have start substituting place of residence for state of origin and finding ways immediately and brutally punish corruption in private and public spheres.

“Our politics and leadership must into a service that ensures the quality of life is high, despite social status while essential goods and services are affordable.

“Our job markets must deliver jobs to people at their levels of learning, skills and experiences,” Bello said.

Bello said that citizens should leverage on Nigeria’s diversity positively, adding that the many tribes, religions and geopolitical differences was an advantage not available to many nations.

“In many fields of endeavour from professional callings to sports careers, Nigeria have had a larger pool of human resources to draw from,  and have accordingly succeeded much than many nations without similar privileges.

“However, the nation have had many times when it fell below installed capacity in meeting the challenges of a rapidly advancing world,” Bello said.

Bello reiterated the commitment of his ‘New Direction Administration’ to continue building bridges that would bring Kogi residents  together.

“I have often and severely warned my officials at all levels to eschew divisiveness and encourage cooperation and integration   the people,  themselves and between residents and others, as a cardinal objective of governance.

“As a result, we have had the pleasure, over the last six years, of seeing our diversity of tribes, religions, age, class, gender and ability,  working together in closer harmony than at any other before to move our state forward,” he added.

The governor noted that the nation must have economic stability, be a family-friendly place where parents could  raise the next generation well,  adding that it  would require income equality, especially across the genders.

Bello asserted that his administration  was founded on these principles and while it was still progressive, the state had  journeyed a good part of the way.

He explained that Kogi was the emerging paradigm for cooperation and integration as a basis for coexistence,  instead of the previous divide and rule tactics which failed politicians and harmed residents. (NAN)

