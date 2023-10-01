Independence: Be patient with Tinubu for better Nigeria, Lagos Speaker tells Nigerians

By Adekunle Williams

The Speaker, Lagos State House of Assembly, Mr Mudashiru Obasa, has called on Nigerians to exercise patience with the policies of President Bola Tinubu to enable his vision of better Nigeria come into reality.

The speaker said he believed that the president was ensuring that the country was on the pathway to greatness.

Obasa made this known in a congratulatory message to Nigerians in Lagos on Sunday on the occasion of the country’s 63rd Independence Day Anniversary.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Independence Day is an official national holiday in the country, celebrated on the Oct. 1. It marks Nigeria’s proclamation of independence from British rule on Oct. 1, 1960.

Obasa said that the country was on the track of economic recovery and advancement with the steps taken by the president so far.

The speaker noted that Nigeria under Tinubu, a financial expert, knows how to plug every hole that would ordinarily hinder the country from reaching its goals.

On the current economic challenges in the country, he encouraged the citizens to be more tolerant and exercise more patience with the hope of a greater destination for Nigeria.

He said: “We collectively understand the state of the country. We also know the sacrifice each of us is making at the moment to see that our nation works for us again.

“Delightedly, the Tinubu’s administration has hit the ground running sorting out the challenges and designing action plans to resolve a whole lot of them. This is what we expect of a Nigerian leader at this time.

“Nigeria has undergone a lot of developmental experiments since 1960 when we became an independent nation.

“However, just as the experiments went, the country amassed various challenges which became burdensome over the years leading to the clamour for true leadership.

“In the last few months, right steps have been taken by the government, which, if we all work around, would gravitate into producing the right results that we all yearn to see and experience.”

Obasa said Nigerians want to see country that attracts investors because of the right environment.

According to him, we aspire to have world-class health services, we clamour for better education for our children, better prospects and employment opportunities.

The speaker said these were all achievable, while seeking Nigerians’ cooperations with the government of the day.

He congratulated every Nigerian and urge them to see a blissful future ahead of them.

Obasa assured that the assembly would continue to ensure more achievements, to see that each resident of the state truly benefit from the success. (NAN)

