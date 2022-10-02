Independence: APC guber candidate harps on improved IGR by states

By Muhammad Lawal

Dr Nasiru Idris, the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial candidate in Kebbi State, has urged state governments to improve their Internally Generated Revenue (IGR) to complement dwindling federal oil revenue source.



Idris made this call in a statement made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Birnin Kebbi by Mr Ahmed Idris, his media aide, on Sunday.



He observed that evolving new strategy in revenue generation would not only help the state governments but would also reduce over dependence on federal allocation.



Idris congratulated Nigerians in general and Kebbi people in particular for attaining 62 years of nationhood and prayed for many more years of celebration ahead.



While commending President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration’s policy and programmes in diversifying the nation’s economy through agriculture, Idris also commended the present administration in the state for promoting democracy and uniting the people.



He said that APC had changed the fortunes of the country through different programmes aimed at empowering youths, women and vulnarable as well as fighting insecurity and corruption.



“The present administration of President Muhammadu Buhari and Gov. Abubakar Atiku Bagudu of Kebbi State deserve commendation for doing a lot of good to the people.



“They both have done well in agriculture, infrastructure, health and education.

“We are celebrating Nigeria @ 62 with heavy and great achievements in the state and Nigeria at large,” he noted.



Idris also congratulated the Nigeria Union of Teachers (NUT) for celebrating Nigeria @ 62, assuring that his administration will do more for teachers, if elected.



He however appealed to the Nigerians to be patient and intensify prayers for the country to overcome challenges bedevelling the nation. (NAN)

