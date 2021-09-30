Independence anniversary: Report suspicious persons, movements around you – CP

In preparation for the celebration of Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary, the Nigeria Police Force in Adamawa has called on the people to report suspicious persons and movements to the nearest security post.

Alhaji Mohammed Barde, Commissioner of Police in the state, made the call in a statement issued by DSP Sulaiman Nguroje, the command’s Public Relations Officer on Wednesday in Yola.

Barde cautioned his men to display the highest level of professionalism during their patrols to ensure a peaceful celebration.

“The command has emplaced adequate security measures to protect the citizens, ensure the success of all the activities lined up for the anniversary celebration.

“People of the state are hereby advised to report any suspicious person(s) or move to the nearest security outpost for immediate action.

“The measures are to prevent any act capable of breaking down law and order before, during and after the celebration,’’ the commissioner said.

He directed the deputy commissioner in charge of operations to coordinate and ensure that all the area commanders, divisional police officers and operational commanders lead the security operations in their jurisdictions.

Barde called on the officers to ensure high visibility and put in place confidence-boosting patrols around the venue of the celebration, residential areas and public resorts to prevent hostile elements from infiltrating them.

“Citizens should go about the celebration in the most peaceful and law abiding manner,” Barde said. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...