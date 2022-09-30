Independence Anniversary: Police, NSCDC, FRSC to provide security in Niger

By Aminu Garko

The Police Command in Niger has assured residents of their safety before, during and after the 62nd Independence anniversary of the country.

The Commissioner of Police, Monday Kuryas, gave the assurance in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

Kuryas said enough manpower would be deployed at the stadium during the independence parade to ensure peaceful conduct of all the programmes laid down for the celebration.

“We have mapped out strategies that will enable residents observe the celebration in a peaceful atmosphere without threat to lives and property in all the 25 LGAs,” he said.

Kuryas also said that the Command was working in conjunction with other security agencies to ensure a hitch-free celebration.

Similarly, the State Commandant, Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps, (NSCDC), Mr Mohammed Dandare, said 500 personnel of the Corps had already been deployed to provide security before, during and after the celebration.

Dandare said security measures have been put in place to achieve peaceful celebration, in and outside the Minna metropolis without threat to lives and property.

He also said the personnel would be deployed to recreational centres and other public buildings, in and outside the metropolis.

He, however, called on residents to volunteer information that would lead to the arrest and prosecution of criminals.

In another development, the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger said it had deployed 174 personnel on a 24-hour patrol of the highways in the state.

They are to ensure free flow of traffic during the Independence celebration in the state.

Mr Kumar Tsukwam, the FRSC Sector Commander in the state, told NAN that the personnel included 450 special marshals.

Tsukwam said the command has also deployed 15 operational vehicles, three ambulances, three bikes and one heavy duty truck to effectively ensure smooth flow of traffic across the state.

He said that the command had embarked on special patrol of Minna-Bida-Mokwa, Suleja-Minna–Lambata–Agaei-Bida and Minna–Zungeru–Tegina- Kontagora roads.

Tsukwam said the personnel were expected to monitor drivers and ensure safe driving with observance of traffic rules and regulations.

“We have deployed sufficient personnel in the metropolis and across all major highways to check the activities of reckless drivers,” he said.

The sector commander warned motorists against overloading, dangerous driving and speed violation in order to reduce road crashes during the festive period.

He also called on motorists to desist from making phone calls while driving, adding that parents and guardians should not allow their under aged children to be on the wheel.

Tsukwam appealed to religious leaders to complement the efforts of the command by sensitising road users on the need to obey traffic rules and regulations.

The sector commander also advised motorists to ensure that their vehicles were properly serviced and should avoid the use of worn-out and expired tyres.(NAN)

