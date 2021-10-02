Independence Anniversary: Mrs AbdulRazaq task Nigerians on nation building

Wife of the Governor, Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has urged Nigerians to form a united society to sustain growth and development.

The ’s wife, who is also the Ajike People’s Support Centre, said this in an independence message made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

“As celebrate ’s 61 years of independence, I urge one and all to concentrate nation building.

“Exploring ’s potentials in different areas and forming a united and purposeful society.

“This should be toward sustaining a nation where inclusive economic growth and are attainable,” she said. (NAN)

