Independence Anniversary: Mrs AbdulRazaq task Nigerians on nation building

Wife of the Kwara Governor, Amb. Olufolake AbdulRazaq, has urged Nigerians to form a united society to sustain growth and development.

The governor’s wife, who is also the founder Ajike People’s Support Centre, said this in an independence message made available to newsmen in Ilorin.

“As we celebrate Nigeria’s 61 years of independence, I urge one and all to concentrate on nation building.

“Exploring Nigeria’s potentials in different areas and forming a united and purposeful society.

“This should be toward sustaining a nation where inclusive economic growth and development are attainable,” she said. (NAN)

