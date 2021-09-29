Independence anniversary: I-G orders AIGs, CPs to lead security operations

The Inspector-General of Police (IGP), Mr Usman Baba, has ordered Assistant Inspectors-General of Police (AIGs) and Commissioners of Police (CPs) to lead security operations during the 2021 Nigeria’s Independence anniversary.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), Mr Frank Mba, made this known in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

The I-G had also directed AIGs and CPs in all the Zonal and State Commands and the FCT to ensure high visibility and confidence-boosting patrols.

He urged them to focus the patrol around the venues of the celebrations, residential areas and other public resorts, to prevent any infiltration by hostile elements.

Baba pledged the commitment of the Nigeria Police to ensure maximum security across the country ahead of the Nigeria’s 61st Independence anniversary.

He said the Force had put in place adequate security measures to protect the citizens and ensure the success of all the activities lined up for the celebration.

The I-G said the idea was to prevent any untoward situation throughout the period and beyond.

He congratulated Nigerians on the occasion of the anniversary and pledged the unalloyed loyalty of the Nigeria Police to the sovereignty of the country.

Baba also pledged the unflinching commitment of the Force to combat crimes and criminality in the country and ensure the safety of the citizenry.

He urged Nigerians to go about the celebrations in the most peaceful and law abiding manner.

The I-G called for a new sense of pan-Nigerian spirit, patriotism, love and deliberate efforts by leaders at all levels at de-escalating ethnic tensions and suspicions in the land.

He enjoined the citizenry to continue to cooperate with the Police and other security agencies in the fight against crimes and criminality in the country. (NAN)

Share this:

Print



Telegram

WhatsApp



Like this: Like Loading...