Independence anniversary: Lalong urges special prayers for leaders

Share the news













Gov. Simon Lalong of Plateau has called for special prayers for leaders of the country and against the current security challenges bedeviling the nation, especially in the Northern region.

Lalong made the call on Sunday during a special Thanks Giving service to celebrate 60 years of Nigeria’s independence at St. Monica’s Catholic Church, Rantya, Jos.

He said prayers were necessary to enable leaders of the country at different levels to govern well, and to ensure the well being of the people.

” We should pray for our leaders, the unity of this country and wisdom to help us take control of the insecurity in the country, take care of crises that are happening because it calls for divine intervention,” he said.

Lalong, who is also the Chairman of the Northern Governors’ Forum,said concerted efforts were being made to combat banditry and terrorism in the region, saying resources had been mobilised for the success of the fight.

He urged Nigerians to contribute to the development of the nation , saying he was doing his best to make Plateau secure as ‘The Home of Peace and Tourism’.

He said Nigerians should be thankful for being alive to mark the 60th independence anniversary of the nation, saying the gesture would open more doors for abundant blessings.

“With prayers and dedication, God will guide us to surmount the current challenges in Plateau and the country,” the governor said.

In his remarks, the Chairman of Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Plateau chapter, Rev. Fr. Polycarp Lubo, urged Christians and Muslims to pray for the leaders of the country, for better governance.

Lubo commended Lalong for his efforts at combating the COVID-19 pandemic in the state through the establishment of a research committee which was using indigenous plants in the state to find cure of the disease.

In his homily, Rt. Rev. Cletus Gotan said the Diamond Jubilee celebration of Nigeria was a period for prayers for the leaders of the country, for God to use them as useful instruments to discharge their duties diligently.

Gotan said there was hope for Nigeria in spite of the current challenges in the country, saying prayers were critical to break the barriers inhibiting progress in the country.

He prayed for a Nigeria where justice was given irrespective of status; leaders were accountable; poverty reduced and the socio-eonomic sector boosted for improved standard of living of the people.(NAN)

Related