Independence Anniversary: FCT remains home to all -Minister

The FCT Minister of State, Dr Ramatu Aliyu, has reiterated her administration’s commitment to make Abuja the true home for all Nigerians and friends of the country.

The minister made stated this in her message to mark the country’s 60th Independence Day anniversary on Thursday in Abuja.

Aliyu stated that the city would continue to share the noble dreams of the founding fathers, who toiled day and night to lay the foundation that Nigerians proclaimed to the rest of the world.

She noted that in spite of the numerous challenges faced by the country in the past 60 years, the diversity had continued to strengthen the nation.

Aliyu added that the nation’s differences have shown that when properly harnessed, Nigerians could surmount any challenges.

The minister lamented that the 60th Independence Day celebration was restrained due to the outbreak of the Coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic that had disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll on the economy.

She, however, commended President Muhammadu Buhari, who responded effectively and well in time.

The minister assured residents of the territory that the outbreak of the pandemic had afforded the FCT administration the opportunity to initiate reforms to revitalise the economy for the benefit of all.

“On our part, the FCT administration, headed by Malam Muhammad Bello and I, have looked at the current crisis as an opportunity to initiate reforms to revitalise our economy for the benefit of all.

“Such reform is seen in the agricultural value chain, with small entrepreneurs. This 60th Independence Day celebration, is very unique and restrained. The reason is obvious.

“The whole world has been rattled by the deadly virus (COVID-19), which has disrupted all activities and taken a huge toll on our economy. It has altered the world we lived in before its outbreak.

“However, it is very reassuring to note that the government of President Muhammadu Buhari, responded effectively and well in time,” she stated.

According to her, for a country as vast and diverse with its high population density, meeting the challenge requires extraordinary efforts which the leaders have provided and will continue to provide

“With our committed efforts, we have succeeded in containing the magnitude of the pandemic and saving a large number of our compatriots.

“We thank all those that supported us in this battle that we continue to wage in our resolve, to defeat our common enemy, the COVID-19,” she stated.

The minister noted that working together, Nigeria would emerge stronger in the comity of prosperous democracies of the world. (NAN)

