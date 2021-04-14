There is increased security presence in Benin ahead of the closing ceremony of the 20th National Sports Festival (NSF) on Wednesday evening, the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports.

This is seen in an increase in the presence of security personnel, even though NAN could not get the figures of those involved.

The security measure may not be unconnected with the expected arrival of Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo who is to declare the festival closed.

A NAN Correspondent who monitored the situation in the town reports that security personnel were strategically positioned along Airport Road and Akenzuwa Road.

These roads lead to the Samuel Ogbemudia Stadium, venue of the closing ceremony.

NAN also reports that these security personnel were particularly noticeable in front of Golf road junction, off Airport road, which leads to the Edo Government House.

They have also been stationed at Akenzua road and Stadium road.

It was also noticed that more security men had been deployed to the Stadium premises as well as its main bowl.

Though there has been presence of security personnel since the commencement of the festival on April 2, but this Wednesday’s situation is different.

The increase in the number is expectedly as a result of the closing ceremony which will normally see an increase in the attendance of the occasion by some dignitaries.

NAN reports that three Nigeria A-Class artistes, Franchise, Joeboy and Teni have been lined up to spice up the closing ceremony of the 20th NSF.

The ceremony will last for just three hours, as from 6 p.m. to 9 p.m.

NAN reports that the 20th NSF which had suffered several postponements finally got underway on April 2, with the official opening ceremony held on April 6.(NAN)

