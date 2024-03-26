Increase in Hajj Fare: Do not collect your deposits back, CSO urges Hajj 2024 intending pilgrims

Independent Hajj Reporters, IHR, has called on all intending pilgrims for Hajj 2024 not to rush into collecting their deposits back from States Muslim Pilgrims Welfare Boards and Agencies.

The CSO made the call on Tuesday following the decision of the Hajj Commission of Nigeria, NAHCON, to ask all pilgrims that have paid the initial fare of N4.9 to pay an additional N1.9 million on or before March 28, 2024.

IHR had on Monday called on President Tinubu to intervene by providing succour to the about 50,000 pilgrims who had paid the initial fare in full.

In a statement Tuesday signed by its national coordinator Ibrahim Mohammed, IHR said findings by its members across the country and discussions held with some state Hajj officials indicate that quite a number of pilgrims have started asking for their deposits back.

“Our findings show that while some are asking for their deposits out of anger, others are saying they cannot raise the balance of N1.9 million within four days,” IHR said.

Our findings also revealed that some pilgrims are contemplating exploring legal options insisting that the Federal Government through the NAHCON had announced a final hajj fare of N4, 699 which they have paid in full within the stipulated time.

They argued that their receipt bears “complete payment for 2024 hajj’ and therefore vow to ensure that they are taken to Saudi Arabia to perform 2024 Hajj.

“The CSO however advised the intending pilgrims not to rush into taking decisions out of anger and always give a chance for positive outcome.,

“Already, IHR and other like-minded groups across the country have been calling for the intervention of President Tinubu and the President is known for listening to the yearnings of citizens

“What if you chose to collect your deposits and then the government intervenes afterwards, we urge you to please hold on and see how everything ends.

“Keep the faith and keep praying, for if Allah calls, one must answer,” IHR added.

By Chimezie Godfrey