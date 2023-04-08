Incoming Government: Forum cautions against use of religion, ethnicity in seeking positions

By Salisu Sani-Idris

Progressives Advisory Forum for Good Governance (PAFOGG), has cautioned against deploying the use of religion and ethnicity in seeking positions from the incoming government of the President-elect, Sen. Bola Tinubu.

The convener of the forum, Mr Emmanuel Nwosu, made the call in a statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Abuja.

Nwosu said that Nigerians, irrespective of tribe or religion, voted for Tinubu and the All Progressives Congress (APC) at the Feb. 25, presidential election for national integration.

He called on all leaders of the APC and honest supporters of the President-elect, to equally discourage and condemn those who want to use religion as a tool to get certain positions.

“It has come to the attention of the Progressives Advisory Forum for Good Governance (PAFOGG) that certain persons are now deploying the use of religion and ethnicity in their campaign to get position from the incoming government.

“PAFOGG wishes to condemn this very ugly and dangerous development and calls on all leaders of our great party and honest supporters of our leader and President-elect to equally condemn this reprehensible act.

“The opposition party which deployed religious and ethnic sentiments during the 2023 general election was roundly defeated by APC because honest and peace-loving Nigerians disregarded their campaign of hate and bigotry and voted for the Muslim/Muslim ticket,” he said.

Nwosu wondered why any member of APC would dare to use religion and ethnicity as campaign tool to seek for any position.

“Knowing how delicate issues of religion and ethnicity are in Nigeria, it beats one’s imagination that any right-thinking person who claims to be a supporter of APC and Tinubu will bring this ugly trend into our party to create bad blood and division among us when we should be celebrating our well deserved victory.

“The PAFOGG condemns in its entirety, the act of using these two very sensitive areas of religion and ethnicity to campaign for any political position at all.

“PAFOGG will not stand by and watch our hard-won victory turn to bitter war among our members and supporters who are desperate for political positions,” Nwosu added. (NAN)