Inclusion: Tinubu approves Women Affairs Secretariat for FCTA – Wike

Mr Nyesom Wike, Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) said President Bola Tinubu has approved the establishment of a Women Affairs Secretariat to address women issues in the FCT Administration.

Wike, who disclosed this while briefing journalists in Abuja on Friday, said that the move was part of Tinubu’s commitment to inclusive governance that carried everyone along.

He said that currently, FCTA had secretariats addressing most development issues but has no specific secretariat that addresses women issues.

According to him, women are critical to the development process of the country, stressing the need for a conscious step towards addressing their issues.

Wike said, “In the world that we are in today, how can you talk about good governance and development without including women?

“I say look, you must create a secretariat that would take care of women like what we have in other states as commissioner of women affairs.

“So, there must be that in FCT to give them that inclusivity.

“As I am talking to You My President has approved that we have a Mandate Secretary for women.”

The minister said that the Mandate Secretary for Women Affairs would likely be inaugurated on Monday . (NAN)

