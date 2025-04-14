Include solar panel production in NASENI mandate, lawyer tells FG

Dr Balarade Ahmad, a legal practitioner says mandate of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) should be expanded to include engaging

By Sylvester Thompson

Dr Balarade Ahmad, a legal practitioner says mandate of the National Agency for Science and Engineering Infrastructure (NASENI) should be expanded to include engaging in mass production of solar panels and batteries.

Ahmad said this during an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Monday in Abuja.

The core mandate of NASENI includes developing Nigeria’s science, technology, and engineering infrastructure to enable it drive industrialisation and economic growth.

It involves fostering research and development, promoting indigenous technology solutions, and providing the necessary infrastructure for local industries.

The lawyer urged that NASENI should set up large scale solar photovoltaic (PV) factory and be engage in the production of high capacity batteries.

He told NAN that he had earlier advanced this position in his dissertation for the award of Doctor of Philosophy degree in 2024.

He said the research focused discovering the uncertainties solar panel businesses face in the country as well as business models being deployed to navigate them.

He said the importation of solar panels and accessories posed a great challenge to local businesses, adding that NASENI’s involvement in the business could be a game changer.

“Some of these uncertainties are policy, customers’ purchasing power, environmental and exchange rate, as well as security and market uncertainties.

“The fact that solar entrepreneurs in Nigeria can identify these uncertainties means that they can support the penetration of solar as an alternative to Nigerians

“There is a need for expanded research on the additional components of Dynamic Capabilities (DCs), specifically idea screening, uncertainty and risk management,’’ he said.

He urged Solar Photovoltaic Entrepreneurs (SPVEs) deploy Business Model Innovation (BMI), and participate in policy formulation and implementation for the sustainability of their businesses.

The SPVEs are individuals who establish and manage business pertaining to the solar energy industry.

According to him, when solar entrepreneurs deploy the BMI, it will reduce energy cost and make it more affordable to Nigerians.

NAN reports that BMI involves adapting or reinventing how a company creates and delivers value to customers, potentially through new revenue streams, distribution channels, or value propositions.

The process aims to create a more sustainable and competitive business model that better aligns with changing market needs.

Ahmad explained that the business model would allow solar entrepreneurs to push their products and services to energy poverty prone areas.

Ahmad urged government agencies to support SPVEs by providing information and knowledge-sharing platforms and reliable financial support mechanisms. (NAN)