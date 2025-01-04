Incessant military strike on defenceless Nigerians unacceptable

An activist and public affairs commentator, Malam Salihu Othman Isah has condemned what he described as the incessant air strikes and other forms of military attacks on defenceless civilians in some parts of the country.

Isah, who is a chieftain of the All Progressives Congress, APC said this in an interview that it is unprofessional for the Nigerian military to continue to unleash its weapons on people they are trained and paid to protect.

He also criticized the approach being deplored by the authorities, both government and the Nigerian Armed Forces to stop the killings which is a recurring situation in the country.

He disclosed that it is common knowledge that hapless and harmless Nigerians going about their normal duties to seek their livelihoods are sent to their early graves through avoidable military attacks.

According to him, some of these attacks and killings both by the ground army and the Air Force cannot be unexplainable as they are extrajudicial in nature.

“The army of any nation are established primarily to defend the territorial integrity of the people of such nations and not to eliminate them.

“The army is supposed to complement other arms of the security apparatus of a nation. It is to protect its citizens and not to maul them down” he reiterated.

It will be recalled that a few days ago, a fighter jet said to be carrying out an attack on Lakurawa bandits in Sokoto killed over ten innocent civilians during the operation.

An Air Force fighter jet on a mission to dislodge the bandits was reported to have terminated the lives of innocent villagers going about their legitimate businesses.

But in their usual manner, the Federal Government as well as the army authorities have set up commissions of inquiry primarily to ascertain the remote cause of the incident.

Isah expressed disappointment over the trend saying, “We often travel this same lane anytime there is an occurrence.

“Why would the Chief of Army Staff constitute an inquiry to investigate the remote cause of the attack on defenceless Nigerians instead of acting decisively to tackle the failure of its men and officers.

“Instead energies should also be directed at solution seeking beginning with holding errant officers responsible for such killings accountable.”

He lamented that investigations and inquiries have become too monotonous and counterproductive, surmising real action is required.

The civil rights activist advocated that the armed forces must follow laid down rules of engagement which is a global practice required for any army operations to be successful especially when carried out in civilian populated areas.

Isah pointed out that, “Beyond the rules of engagement, every individual army officer must have service rules to guide their operations. And while these are available but flouted, there must be consequences.

“It is not to set up inquiries whose reports are kept secret and with no reprimand of violators.

He further stressed that the trend have always been to condemn the military action against civilians saying this has come in torrents.

Nigerians in both the high and low places have been unanimous in their condemnations after the recent attack.

“It’s sad that after this, we usually move on awaiting the next and where and how it will occur. Don’t expect any severe action against any of the officers responsible for this action . And next time another attack will occur and real targets will be missed and innocent souls will be terminated and the vicious circle continue with no terminal point. For how long will this be?”, he noted.

The political scientist also stated that a nation with no disciplined army and with no regards for its citizens is bound to fail. This is simply unacceptable.

Henceforth, those found wanting should be called out and punishment meted out to serve as deterrent in future.”